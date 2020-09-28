EcoGraf Secures WA Government Support with 6.7ha Site

 

EcoGraf (Australia) Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with the Western Australian Land Authority (DevelopmentWA) over a 6.7ha site in the highly sought-after Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial Area, located 30km's south of Perth.

The area is one of Western Australia's most important strategic industrial areas and is part of the State's premier heavy industrial zone, the Western Trade Coast. It is a key contributor to the WA economy and one of the most interconnected industrial precincts in the world. EcoGraf's processing facility capital cost US$72m will employ ~275 in construction

The development is part of the companies vertically integrated graphite business positioned to support the global transition to clean energy and E-mobility.

The agreement was announced on the 6.7ha site by Western Australian state Premier Mark McGowan and Energy Minister Bill Johnston late Friday, 25th September. The Government media release:

https://www.mediastatements.wa.gov.au/Pages/McGowan/2020/09/98-million ...

 

During the press conference held to announce the agreement the Premier commented "The allocation of this prime industrial land to EcoGraf supports the State Government's Future Battery Industry Strategy, which aims to grow this emerging sector in WA and transform it into a significant source of economic development, diversification, jobs and skills."

Minister of Energy, Mr Bill Johnston also commented "This is another example of the continuing success of the McGowan Government's Future Battery Industry Strategy. Congratulations to all the staff and stakeholders at EcoGraf on today's great announcement."

