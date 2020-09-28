 

Alligator Bioscience appoints Gayle Mills as Chief Business Officer

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) announced today the appointment of Gayle Mills as Chief Business Officer to lead the company's Business Development activities. Ms. Mills will be a member of the executive management team at Alligator Bioscience.

Gayle Mills is a renowned business development professional with an unmatched industry network and an extensive knowledge of the biotech and pharma landscape. She has a successful track record of executing large R&D collaborations and transactions and has held senior positions with Roche Bioscience, Abgenix, Inc. and Symphogen A/S. She joins Alligator Bioscience today, September 28, 2020.

"With Gayle's background and deep understanding of the antibody drug development process, and her proven track record of signing deals, it is with great excitement I welcome Gayle to Alligator and to my executive management team", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46 46 540 82 06
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:15 p.m. CEST on September 28, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

