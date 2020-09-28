OpGen Announces Successful Completion of Study Collaboration with Karolinska Institutet on Bacterial Co-Infections in COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients and Presents Data on Unyvero HPN Panel at ECCVID 2020

Rapid and accurate detection is essential to assess bacterial pneumonia co-infection in COVID-19 critically ill patients

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today the successful completion of the clinical study between its subsidiary, Curetis GmbH, and Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden. The collaboration was set out to identify bacterial co-infections in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. The patients in this study had been admitted to the ICU after respiratory deterioration during hospital stay, and their lower respiratory tract samples were analyzed with the Unyvero HPN panel.

Data from this study was presented at the ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID) on September 24, 2020, and demonstrated several advantages of the Unyvero HPN panel, including the ability to identify clinically important pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, Haemophilus influenzae, among several others missed by microbiological methods.

The study also demonstrated reliable performance and potentially high clinical utility of the Unyvero HPN panel as a rapid rule-out diagnostic tool based on its high negative predictive value of 99.8% observed in this study. The average turnaround time for final culture result was 68 hours, during which patients continued to receive empiric antibiotics, while Unyvero HPN panel reduced turnaround times from days to less than 5 hours. We believe such rapid and accurate detection is essential to assess bacterial pneumonia co-infections in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The study investigators concluded that the Unyvero HPN panel is a useful diagnostic tool to help with early detection of lower respiratory tract infections and antimicrobial stewardship, and in patients suspected with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) the panel can be beneficial for escalation or de-escalation of antibiotics.