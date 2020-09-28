 

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Fifth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the fifth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 154 professionals named to the list. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries across the globe.

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2020 list include the following:

Asset Recovery – Experts

Competition Economists – Experts

Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Construction Quantum & Delay – Experts

Construction Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders

Digital & Data Data and E-Discovery Experts

Digital & Data Digital Forensic Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation Quantum of Damages – Experts

Forensic Accountants – Experts

Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2020 list include the following:

Competition Economists – Experts

Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Forensic Accountants – Experts

Digital & Data Data and E-Discovery Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation Quantum of Damages – Experts

Quantum of Damages Future Leaders

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


