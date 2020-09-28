VitalHub Introduces Subsidiary Transforming Systems Ltd.’s COVID-19 Solution to the Canadian Marketplace

As COVID-19 began to cause significant impact on the global economy and health care system, VitalHub subsidiary, Transforming Systems, was commissioned by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) to identify a support solution in order to reduce the load on the UK health care system. Utilizing their SHREWD product portfolio and in consideration of the current COVID-19 pressures being faced across the UK and the world, Transforming Systems developed the SHREWD COVID-19 Management Tool, a scalable solution that offers strategic operational oversight for the whole health system.

The SHREWD platform has been met with strong adoption in the UK marketplace, with 27% of the NHS currently using SHREWD product solutions, and 37 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships (STPs), and Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) having already adopting the new COVID-19 solution. Specifically, the SHREWD COVID-19 Management Tool allows local health economies to see key information that is pertinent to COVID-19 in real time and that spans across multiple providers. This ensures that vital data is available both operationally, to manage what is happening on the ground for the teams involved, as well as strategically, in terms of oversight and assurance.

The solution is a real-time data-sharing platform that can streamline and automate sitrep processes, across multiple providers, and deliver whole system visibility in seconds. The COVID-19 dial and heatmap displays complex operational data, enabling teams to respond effectively to the current outbreak. The key features include:

Confirmed & suspected COVID-19 cases

ICU & bed capacity

Ventilator availability

ED activity & performance

PPE stocks

Staffing levels/management

Importantly, SHREWD COVID-19 allows regional and provincial authorities to get an integrated view of this type of data, which has been a known challenge and difficulty to obtain in real time, let alone without multiple-week delays. Due to the continuously changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, the customer is able to adapt and add to these data sets with immediate effect, such as the addition of critical care home data and independent sector capacity availability. This solution can be implemented within 7-14 days, offering health systems a highly accessible and near-immediate impact.