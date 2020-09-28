AirBoss Announces Husky Long-Term Contract Extension Valued at up to US$35.6 Million

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG") has been awarded a two-year extension to the Husky Long-Term Contract previously awarded by Army Contracting Command Warren to Critical Solutions International, Inc. (“CSI”) in March 2017. The original award was for the Husky 2G Protected Payload Delivery Vehicle ("Husky 2G") and its associated route clearance payloads. The transaction merging AirBoss’ defense business with CSI to form ADG closed on January 1, 2020.



"The ADG transaction helped us assemble a broad survivability platform with an array of both established and emerging CBRN-E solutions," said Chris Bitsakakis, President and Chief Operating Officer of AirBoss. "Contracts of this nature are the result of CSI’s strong relationships with their existing customers and speak to the longevity and applicability of the solutions, which we expect to contribute a more stable underlying revenue stream over a multi-year period."