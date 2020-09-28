Osino Resources Starts Trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market Under “OSIIF”

Heye Daun, President & CEO of Osino commented: “We are pleased that our shares are now listed for trading on the OTCQB and we expect that this listing will increase the Company's profile and visibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors, improve liquidity for our shareholders, and provide the Company with improved access to capital.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. ( TSXV: OSI ) ( FSE: RSR1 ) ( OTCQB: OSIIF ) (“ Osino ” or the “ Company ”), is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") operated by OTC Markets Group in New York under the ticker symbol "OSIIF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "OSI" on the TSX Venture Exchange and under the symbol of "RSR1" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Heye Daun, director and CEO of the Company, has been appointed as President of the Company. Additionally, Alan Friedman, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company.

For real-time quotes and market information on the Company please click on the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OSIIF/quote

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Companies trading on the OTCQB are required to be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Having achieved our initial vision of finding Namibia’s next significant gold deposit, we are now focused on rapidly advancing the exciting Twin Hills gold discovery and to make new discoveries elsewhere along the belt. This we will achieve with Osino’s winning formula of combining innovation & drive with technical experience & strong financial backing.