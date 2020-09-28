 

Acreage Announces Opening of Nature’s Care Dispensary in Chicago’s West Loop

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 13:30  |  87   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF) announced today’s opening of its first downtown Chicago cannabis dispensary and second in Illinois. Nature’s Care West Loop is in the heart of one of Chicago’s premier retail, restaurant and residential districts at 810 W. Randolph Street.

Nature’s Care West Loop complements Acreage’s existing Nature’s Care location in Rolling Meadows, a suburb of Chicago. Illinois legalized the use of cannabis for non-medicinal purposes (commonly called “adult use”) on January 1st, with July 2020 annualized sales of $1.1 billion. Acreage now owns or has management services, consulting, or other agreements for 28 operational dispensaries in 15 states.

In March of this year, Nature’s Care entered into two cannabis equity and social justice agreements with the Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition and ColaGroup, each with an aim to take tangible action in support of individuals disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs through reinvestment in Illinois communities, training and advocacy efforts. The opening of Nature’s Care West Loop is proof of Nature’s Care’s commitment to the agreements and communities of Illinois, including hiring from disproportionately impacted areas, pledging to donate 10 percent of net profits to community organizations, hosting “know your rights” educational events, and more.

To celebrate the dispensary’s opening, Nature’s Care has launched an equity campaign, entitled “The City is Speaking. And We Hear You.” The campaign speaks to the city’s outcry for change and support, addresses Nature’s Care’s commitment to the community, and spotlights the partners who made it all happen. For more information on the brand, new dispensary and campaign, visit NaturesCareCompany.com or follow Nature’s Care on Instagram (@NaturesCare), Facebook (@NaturesCareCompany) and Twitter (@NaturesCareCo).

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis ‎licenses and assets in the U.S. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. Acreage debuted its national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist in 2018 and its award-winning consumer brands, The Botanist and Live Resin Project ‎in 2019.‎

Seite 1 von 4
Acreage Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Acreage Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations
16.09.20
Acreage Shareholders Approve Amended Arrangement Involving Canopy Growth
09.09.20
ISS and Glass Lewis Support Acreage Holdings’ Amended Plan of Arrangement with Canopy Growth and Recommend that Shareholders Vote FOR the Amendment Resolution