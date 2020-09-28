Acreage Announces Opening of Nature’s Care Dispensary in Chicago’s West Loop

Nature’s Care West Loop complements Acreage’s existing Nature’s Care location in Rolling Meadows, a suburb of Chicago. Illinois legalized the use of cannabis for non-medicinal purposes (commonly called “adult use”) on January 1 st , with July 2020 annualized sales of $1.1 billion. Acreage now owns or has management services, consulting, or other agreements for 28 operational dispensaries in 15 states.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF) announced today’s opening of its first downtown Chicago cannabis dispensary and second in Illinois. Nature’s Care West Loop is in the heart of one of Chicago’s premier retail, restaurant and residential districts at 810 W. Randolph Street.

In March of this year, Nature’s Care entered into two cannabis equity and social justice agreements with the Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition and ColaGroup, each with an aim to take tangible action in support of individuals disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs through reinvestment in Illinois communities, training and advocacy efforts. The opening of Nature’s Care West Loop is proof of Nature’s Care’s commitment to the agreements and communities of Illinois, including hiring from disproportionately impacted areas, pledging to donate 10 percent of net profits to community organizations, hosting “know your rights” educational events, and more.

To celebrate the dispensary’s opening, Nature’s Care has launched an equity campaign, entitled “The City is Speaking. And We Hear You.” The campaign speaks to the city’s outcry for change and support, addresses Nature’s Care’s commitment to the community, and spotlights the partners who made it all happen. For more information on the brand, new dispensary and campaign, visit NaturesCareCompany.com or follow Nature’s Care on Instagram (@NaturesCare), Facebook (@NaturesCareCompany) and Twitter (@NaturesCareCo).

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis ‎licenses and assets in the U.S. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. Acreage debuted its national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist in 2018 and its award-winning consumer brands, The Botanist and Live Resin Project ‎in 2019.‎