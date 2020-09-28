 

CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice Management and Electronic Health Records with US$4.9M in Sales

Established network of 200 clients, 800 physicians, 5.5 million patient charts across over 35 states in the U.S.

  • CloudMD to acquire 87.5% of Benchmark Systems, a proprietary cloud-based practice management, billing and telehealth enabled electronic health record provider powered by artificial intelligence (AI)
  • The acquisition is immediately accretive as it provides CloudMD with expansion, distribution and optimization opportunities throughout the U.S. in supporting a patient centric model
  • Benchmark is a profitable, well-established business generating US$4.9 million and over 13% EBITDA annually from SAAS based, recurring revenue
  • CloudMD will have access to leading, global AI technical teams and software to further pursue the U.S. market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has entered into a Binding Term Sheet (“Term Sheet”) to purchase a majority interest in Benchmark Systems Inc. (“Benchmark”), a leading cloud-based provider of fully integrated solutions that automate healthcare workflow processes including revenue management, practice management and electronic records management. CloudMD will purchase 87.5% of Benchmark from Benchmark’s parent company and global healthcare and AI leader, AntWorks Inc. (“AntWorks”). AntWorks will retain a 12.5% equity stake and remain a strategic partner for CloudMD both in the U.S. and globally.

Leveraged by 42 years of experience, Benchmark develops and delivers innovative cloud-based technology, integrated medical practice solutions including patient portals, personal health records, scheduling solutions, billing, messaging, eFax, computerized physician order entry (CPOE) and prescription scripting. Benchmark has a national U.S. network of 200 clients, 800 physicians, with 5.5 million patient charts across 35 states. On average, Benchmark processes approximately $2.5 million in charges (gross) each month. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially accelerated transformational changes in how healthcare is accessed and delivered to patients while addressing the challenges of providing quality, cost effective and personalized patient centric care. Benchmark’s integrated solutions and its suite of medical software has been built alongside healthcare providers to create a more seamless, patient centric approach to healthcare, while solving profitability, productivity and quality issues, translating into improved health outcomes and financial performance.

