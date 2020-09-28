Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and at Home

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com

/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosys.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CMichelle.Tran%40edelman.com%7C5

81a92286e55486dbe1d08d79ea4342d%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C637

152300439289938&sdata=yaDnSfJCYu5ivSWk4kb1wjEasJdF51xXCg%2BP%2F%2F7x3Co%3D&reser

ved=0) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and

consulting, and the French Tennis Federation, today announced the latest

innovations set to hit the courts at this year's Roland-Garros, as part of the

second year of the strategic technology partnership.



Leveraging Infosys' technology platform, this year's tournament will deliver a

digitally enhanced experience by facilitating virtual experiences and greater

access for millions of fans, better training, and analysis among players and

coaches, as well as storytelling support for journalists. Intense remote

collaboration was required as a result of the ongoing pandemic, relying heavily

on cloud-based services and an agile, innovative approach by both organisations.







AI-based innovation in sport by integrating a number of specific solutions this

year:



- AI-powered analytics for fans in the Infosys Match Centre on RolandGarros.com

and on the official app - Infosys will power the remote fan experience on the

digital properties of the tournament bringing courtside to the fan's homes in

immersive ways. The redesigned Match Centre will provide tennis fans with

innumerable ways of visualising a match. Fans can dive into MatchBeats for

point-by-point play, stroke-summary to understand the go-to-strokes of

players, rally-analysis to look at how tactics change, and CourtVision to

understand serve, return, and rally based insights. The all-new user

interface, brought together by Infosys digital design arm Brilliant Basics,

aims to appeal to a broader range of fans by providing accessible and

understandable match insights.

- AI Coaching on the Roland-Garros Players App - New for 2020, Infosys is

powering an all-new mobile and tablet app experience for coaches and players

at Roland-Garros. Developed in collaboration with FFT's players and coaches

department, the app incorporates sophisticated and fast match analysis, rally

replay, stroke analysis, and on-device video highlight editing and production

capabilities - all powered by Infosys AI and enabled by a cloud powered

architecture. The result is near-instant match replay and assessment, enabling Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



One of the strategic objectives for the FFT was to cement itself as a leader inAI-based innovation in sport by integrating a number of specific solutions thisyear:- AI-powered analytics for fans in the Infosys Match Centre on RolandGarros.comand on the official app - Infosys will power the remote fan experience on thedigital properties of the tournament bringing courtside to the fan's homes inimmersive ways. The redesigned Match Centre will provide tennis fans withinnumerable ways of visualising a match. Fans can dive into MatchBeats forpoint-by-point play, stroke-summary to understand the go-to-strokes ofplayers, rally-analysis to look at how tactics change, and CourtVision tounderstand serve, return, and rally based insights. The all-new userinterface, brought together by Infosys digital design arm Brilliant Basics,aims to appeal to a broader range of fans by providing accessible andunderstandable match insights.- AI Coaching on the Roland-Garros Players App - New for 2020, Infosys ispowering an all-new mobile and tablet app experience for coaches and playersat Roland-Garros. Developed in collaboration with FFT's players and coachesdepartment, the app incorporates sophisticated and fast match analysis, rallyreplay, stroke analysis, and on-device video highlight editing and productioncapabilities - all powered by Infosys AI and enabled by a cloud poweredarchitecture. The result is near-instant match replay and assessment, enabling