 

Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and at Home

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com
/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosys.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CMichelle.Tran%40edelman.com%7C5
81a92286e55486dbe1d08d79ea4342d%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C637
152300439289938&sdata=yaDnSfJCYu5ivSWk4kb1wjEasJdF51xXCg%2BP%2F%2F7x3Co%3D&reser
ved=0) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting, and the French Tennis Federation, today announced the latest
innovations set to hit the courts at this year's Roland-Garros, as part of the
second year of the strategic technology partnership.

Leveraging Infosys' technology platform, this year's tournament will deliver a
digitally enhanced experience by facilitating virtual experiences and greater
access for millions of fans, better training, and analysis among players and
coaches, as well as storytelling support for journalists. Intense remote
collaboration was required as a result of the ongoing pandemic, relying heavily
on cloud-based services and an agile, innovative approach by both organisations.

One of the strategic objectives for the FFT was to cement itself as a leader in
AI-based innovation in sport by integrating a number of specific solutions this
year:

- AI-powered analytics for fans in the Infosys Match Centre on RolandGarros.com
and on the official app - Infosys will power the remote fan experience on the
digital properties of the tournament bringing courtside to the fan's homes in
immersive ways. The redesigned Match Centre will provide tennis fans with
innumerable ways of visualising a match. Fans can dive into MatchBeats for
point-by-point play, stroke-summary to understand the go-to-strokes of
players, rally-analysis to look at how tactics change, and CourtVision to
understand serve, return, and rally based insights. The all-new user
interface, brought together by Infosys digital design arm Brilliant Basics,
aims to appeal to a broader range of fans by providing accessible and
understandable match insights.
- AI Coaching on the Roland-Garros Players App - New for 2020, Infosys is
powering an all-new mobile and tablet app experience for coaches and players
at Roland-Garros. Developed in collaboration with FFT's players and coaches
department, the app incorporates sophisticated and fast match analysis, rally
replay, stroke analysis, and on-device video highlight editing and production
capabilities - all powered by Infosys AI and enabled by a cloud powered
architecture. The result is near-instant match replay and assessment, enabling
