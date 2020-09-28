Change in capital of large shareholder
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 28.09.2020, 13:54 | 40 | 0 |
28 September 2020
Announcement no. 309
Change in capital of large shareholder
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it today has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has increased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 23.852 shares, corresponding to 5.2% of the share capital and votes.
For further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0