Valmont Secures USD $240.0 Million Multi-Year Order for Irrigation Products and Services

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced it has entered into a supply agreement to provide mechanized irrigation equipment, technology solutions, pump design, and services for a large agricultural development project in Africa. The agreement demonstrates the growing global demand for more efficient and reliable food production, and national investments in agriculture to feed growing populations and address food security issues, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are excited to be partnering with progressive thought leaders who see the need and value for fresh water conservation and modern agriculture,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, Valmont President and Chief Executive Officer. “Projects like these are highly transformative to local economies, bringing much-needed infrastructure and modern agricultural systems that enhance the food supply chain.”

Len Adams, Group President, Valmont Irrigation, added, “This multi-year engagement with a long-standing customer came about after many years of collaboration and their confidence in the strong technology and project execution capabilities of our Valley Irrigation team and the local dealer. Our global manufacturing footprint and flexible supply chain allows us to strategically serve the African market quickly and effectively. As the market leader, we are well-positioned to execute and deliver large, complex projects of this scale.”

The approximately 200,000-hectare (500,000-acre) project will provide irrigation for highly efficient crop production, significantly minimizing the use of previously-marginal agricultural land and enabling double-cropping to produce world-class yields, while conserving approximately half the water currently used with traditional irrigation methods. Utilizing Valley Irrigation’s latest, most innovative technology solutions to maximize yields and minimize inputs, this project will become the largest connected irrigation project on the planet upon completion, further confirming Valmont’s technology leadership on the irrigated farm. Valmont introduced the center pivot to the U.S. market and this unique solution has transformed irrigated farming. Since that time, other large agricultural markets such as Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand have also implemented these technologies to become food baskets to the world.