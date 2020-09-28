 

Intellia Therapeutics to Present at Chardan’s Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will present at Chardan’s Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of Intellia’s presentation will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. To access the webcast, please log on approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time, to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for approximately 14 days following the live event.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases, or can replace patients’ diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Lina Li
Associate Director
Investor Relations
+1 857-706-1612
lina.li@intelliatx.com

Media:
Jennifer Mound Smoter
Senior Vice President
External Affairs & Communications
+1 857-706-1071
jenn.smoter@intelliatx.com


