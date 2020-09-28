Chaffey College Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard SaaS IAM Solution to Improve the Digital Experience for Students and Faculty

WALL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Southern California-based Chaffey College selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard cloud hosted IAM solution to enhance the online user experience across the institution. The college required a proven and secure IT solution to provide enterprise-grade online access to key education portals and applications for all of its 29,000+ students and faculty.



During periods of peak utilization, such as the beginning of the new school year, Chaffey’s portal access was not performing optimally with its current vendor-provided solution, creating issues for students and faculty in accessing the college’s platform, learning management system, and other essential education applications. The Chaffey executive team lost confidence in its current IAM vendor after repeatedly trying to work around solution limitations over the past two years without significant improvement. After reviewing options, Chaffey chose to implement BIO-key’s PortalGuard solution to leverage the reliability, scalability and redundancy that the cloud-based SaaS system offers, a technology recommended by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and used widely among community colleges statewide.

“We are pleased to offer assistance to Chaffey College and provide them with a proven IAM solution,” stated Mark Cochran, President, BIO-key – PortalGuard. “Our solution is designed to handle the peak loads that are presented at the beginning of the school year. There is no doubt that colleges need their technology to work reliably to maintain a constant connection with their students. We are continuing to provide new innovations to our IAM platform to enhance both security and usability, and we are proud that over 120 institutions' trust in our technology, and today, we are happy to add Chaffey College to our growing list of customers.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.