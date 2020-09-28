 

Rubius Therapeutics Appoints Jose Carmona as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced the appointment of Jose “Pepe” Carmona as chief financial officer. Pepe brings more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry across numerous leadership roles, geographies and therapeutic areas.

“Pepe joins Rubius Therapeutics during a period of excellent progress as we dose escalate patients in our RTX-240 Phase 1 solid tumor clinical trial, per plan, and initiate patient recruitment for our RTX-240 Phase 1 relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial. We are on track to file an Investigational New Drug application by year-end for our first artificial antigen-presenting cell program, RTX-321, for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and have a fully owned and operational manufacturing facility to supply these clinical trials,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, president and chief executive officer. “Pepe’s extensive experience in global finance and operations, as well as a track record of financing clinical-stage and commercial biotech companies, will be critical as we begin to generate clinical data and advance our broad pipeline of potentially life-changing Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.”

Pepe most recently served as chief financial officer at Radius Health, where he was responsible for all financial aspects of the business as well as investor relations, business development and other operational functions. Prior to joining Radius, Mr. Carmona was chief financial officer of Innocoll Holdings PLC, acquired by Gurnet Point L.P. During his career at Novartis, Mr. Carmona held numerous financial management positions with increasing responsibilities in various divisions as chief financial officer in Europe, North America, Latin America and held other senior global financial roles.

“I believe Rubius Therapeutics’ cutting-edge science and pipeline of programs are poised to transform how cancer and autoimmune diseases are treated,” said Pepe Carmona. “It is an exciting time for Rubius, and I welcome the opportunity to join this industry-leading leadership team and contribute towards fostering the company’s further development.”

