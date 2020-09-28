First Mid Bancshares, Inc. and LINCO Bancshares, Inc. to Merge

Under the terms of the agreement, LINCO shareholders will receive an aggregate of $116.5 million in cash and 1,262,246 shares of FMBH stock. Based on First Mid’s price per share at the closing on September 25, 2020 of $22.50, the aggregate consideration to be paid by First Mid is approximately $144.9 million. One Board member from LINCO will be added to the First Mid Board of Directors.

MATTOON, Ill. and COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) (NASDAQ: FMBH) and LINCO Bancshares, Inc. (“LINCO”) announced today the execution of a definitive agreement under which First Mid will acquire all of the outstanding shares of LINCO. LINCO is the holding company for Providence Bank (“Providence”), which is a Missouri state-chartered depository trust company with approximately $1.2 billion in assets.

The transaction is expected to be approximately 20% accretive to earnings per share in the first full year after close (excluding the impact of one-time transaction expenses). Estimated tangible book value per share dilution to First Mid is expected to be earned back in 2.25 years under the crossover method, including CECL “Day 2” accounting treatment.

Providence is a family-owned institution with a 132-year legacy of successful community banking primarily engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services to individual and business customers in the surrounding communities of its banking centers in Columbia, Jefferson City, Osage Beach, Elsberry, Winfield and Greater St. Louis, Missouri; Fairview Heights, Illinois; and Grapevine, Texas, where it has maintained the Premier Bank Texas brand since it was acquired in 2010. In addition to its full-service banking centers, Providence has a loan production office based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Providence has a long history of providing excellent service to the communities it serves and we are looking forward to combining forces and providing even more financial solutions for customers and communities,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Mid. “We have consistently shared our strategic intent to diversify our geographic footprint and this merger expands our presence in the Mid-Missouri and St. Louis Metro markets. In addition to St. Louis, Providence has deep relationships in Columbia, where it is headquartered, and in the Jefferson City and Osage Beach markets. It has also successfully operated outside of Missouri in the high performing and growth markets of Grapevine, Texas and through its loan production office in Indianapolis, Indiana.”