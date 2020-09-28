 

DGAP-News Baader Investment Conference: 2020 hybrid conference successful all round

Baader Investment Conference: 2020 hybrid conference successful all round

Baader Investment Conference: 2020 hybrid conference successful all round

Unterschleissheim, 28 September 2020: The ninth Baader Investment Conference took place last week in Munich, Germany. Attendance was steady, with over 700 investors from 30 countries and almost 230 companies represented - clearly demonstrating that this annual event remains a leading industry platform in German-speaking countries despite the current exceptional circumstances.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conference was held in a hybrid format for the first time. A limited number of participants took the opportunity to attend in person, while other international investors and company representatives took part virtually, with Baader Bank also creating a framework for presentations and meetings to be held both in person and virtually.

"Now in its ninth year, the Baader Investment Conference remains an established platform for interaction in the capital market", says Andreas Trösch, VP IR, Communications & Corporate Responsibility, NORMA Group SE. "It was absolutely the right decision to go ahead with the conference in its hybrid format in light of the current circumstances", says Andreas Spitzauer, Head of IR, Knorr-Bremse AG. "Social distancing and hygiene rules were strictly observed and the event gave us the opportunity to network virtually with a large number of international investors as well as meeting local investors in person".

In over 3000 individual and small-group discussions as well as almost 120 forum presentations, companies - including 24 from the DAX, 20 from Austria and 43 from Switzerland - presented numerous local and international investors with a comprehensive overview of their respective business developments and took the opportunity to consolidate relationships with contacts.

The second Baader Small Cap day has also been held, on Friday, 25 September. This has quickly become an established event and the corporate presentations were fully booked.

