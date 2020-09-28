Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Chip Smith as Official Performance Coach for NFL Alumni Academy
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced that Chip Smith, one of the foremost speed, strength and sports performance experts in the United States, has been named the official performance coach for the NFL Alumni Academy. Mr. Smith is the creator of the innovative MORR (an acronym for Movement, Overspeed, Resistance and Reaction) Sports Performance Training System, which is designed to maximize individual results for each athlete by isolating sports-specific and position-specific movements with the goal of increasing an athlete's speed, flexibility, efficiency and explosive power in that movement.
Mr. Smith stated, “I am honored to join the HOFV family and be part of the inaugural NFL Alumni Academy, where our goal will be to continue to develop talent for the National Football League. My passion is to help young men and women reach their dreams and aspirations and provide coaching insight to young minority coaches who dream of one-day coaching in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.”
Mr. Smith has trained more than 200 current NFL players, over 2,000 former NFL players, 60 Pro Bowlers, 40 first round NFL draft picks and four Heisman Trophy winners using the proprietary MORR Sports Performance Training System. Among his portfolio of professional football clients include Pro Football Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher, Champ Bailey and Rodney Harrison, New England Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, four-time First-Team All-Pro defensive lineman Jared Allen, and former cornerback Asante Samuel. He also trains the Olympic gold medal winning and world champion women’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball teams, Mark Price, a four time NBA all-star and Olympic Dream Team member, and Kylie Bivens, a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team Member.
Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, stated, “When envisioning the NFL Alumni Academy program, we knew we needed the best possible sports performance coach around, and that was Chip Smith. Like we at HOFV are elevating the fan experience and building something special, Chip is helping many of the country’s most well-known athletes achieve greatness and win championships through the MORR Training System. What’s more, his resume is unparalleled in developing NFL talent and keeping them on the field, as the careers of the players he trains average more than eight years. With him on board, we look forward to many of our participants going on and enjoying successful careers at the next level.”
