Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Chip Smith as Official Performance Coach for NFL Alumni Academy

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced that Chip Smith, one of the foremost speed, strength and sports performance experts in the United States, has been named the official performance coach for the NFL Alumni Academy. Mr. Smith is the creator of the innovative MORR (an acronym for Movement, Overspeed, Resistance and Reaction) Sports Performance Training System, which is designed to maximize individual results for each athlete by isolating sports-specific and position-specific movements with the goal of increasing an athlete's speed, flexibility, efficiency and explosive power in that movement.

Mr. Smith stated, “I am honored to join the HOFV family and be part of the inaugural NFL Alumni Academy, where our goal will be to continue to develop talent for the National Football League. My passion is to help young men and women reach their dreams and aspirations and provide coaching insight to young minority coaches who dream of one-day coaching in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.”