Homebase Creates “Living as-a-Service” Experience for Apartment Residents and Building Owners with Aruba ESP

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Homebase , a smart building automation company for multi-family properties and developer of the only hubless smart building solution, is relying on an Aruba ESP-based network to deliver smart living experiences to apartment residents and property owners. With Aruba ESP as its foundation, Homebase can increase value and reduce costs for building owners while providing residents with a modern, highly connected, and automated living experience.

Homebase relies on an Aruba ESP-based network to deliver smart living experiences to apartment residents and property owners. Residents can choose different levels of connectivity based on their needs via the Homebase mobile app. (Photo: Business Wire)

To enable its unique approach to smart building automation, Homebase sought an infrastructure solution that was reliable, secure, and cost-effective, but could also scale to meet the company’s vision. Inherent in Homebase’s approach is the idea that Wi-Fi is the fifth utility and can be used to bring a multitude of technologies, capabilities and services together. With the Aruba ESP infrastructure and the Homebase mobile app, residents can manage their payments, lodge maintenance requests, and control smart devices such as smart locks, thermostats, lighting and appliances, while building owners can streamline their property management tasks.

“At least one third of America has ‘cut the cord’ and turned to the Internet for access to everything, so making the Internet that fifth utility that can connect multiple services and technologies in a building makes sense for residents, property managers and building owners,” said Blake Miller, Founder and CEO of Homebase.

To bring its vision to life, Homebase deployed Aruba access points including Wi-Fi 6 APs, Aruba access switches, and Aruba Central for management. The network implementation allows residents to choose different levels of connectivity, based on their needs. Using the Homebase app, residents can access everything in their unit such as locks, thermostats, lighting, and appliances, as well as gaming and mobile devices through a single connection. For building managers, access control and security cameras in the common areas and community spaces such as gyms, pools and movie facilities, can all be connected and managed via the network and the app.