Del Webb Announces Second Twin Cities Community

Del Webb , the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, is expanding in the Twin Cities market with the announcement of its second community, Kinsley by Del Webb . Located on a river bluff with picturesque views of the Minnesota River Valley and historic downtown Chaska, Kinsley by Del Webb will be comprised of over 265 ranch homes and a 7,000+ sq. ft. amenity center at build out.

Kinsley by Del Webb Opening Summer 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Just over a year ago, Del Webb announced the opening of its first active adult community in Minnesota, Bellwether in Corcoran, that has become one of the best-selling communities in Twin Cities,” said Jaime Tharp, president of PulteGroup’s Minnesota division. “There is a tremendous demand of Minnesotans who want to enjoy an active retirement without having to move away from family and the familiarity of the community where they've spent much of their lives. Kinsley by Del Webb offers the perfect location with all the amenities, activities and well-designed floor plans for which a Del Webb community is known.”

Expected to open in Summer 2021, Kinsley by Del Webb features 13 consumer-inspired home designs that fit the needs of the 55+ buyer, with an emphasis on livability and comfort. Three design collections provide a variety of options, perfect for daily living and entertaining. The single-story floor plans range from 1,222-1,953+ sq. ft. with 2-4 bedrooms, 1.5-3 baths and 2-3 car garages. Home designs feature spacious open living areas with plenty of room for entertaining, and options such as two-story living with loft space, laundry room next to the owner’s suite and fixed attic staircases.

Enjoying life to the fullest is top of the agenda at Kinsley by Del Webb’s 7,000+ sq. ft. amenity center. A full-time lifestyle director will be on-site to organize social events and clubs for residents who want to fully embrace the Del Webb active adult lifestyle. Amenities will include an on-demand fitness studio and fitness center with full locker rooms, pool, and several craft and multipurpose rooms. Outside, pickleball and bocce ball courts, walking trails and a community fire pit opens a world of discovering new interests and friends.

“Directly to the south of Kinsley by Del Webb is the recently redeveloped City of Chaska’s Firemen’s Park, offering residents a year-round, multi-functional community space, including a 300-seat event center, curling club and brew pub,” said Tharp. “Additionally, the park features walking trails, community gardens, a boardwalk surrounding Fireman’s Lake, a swimming beach, fishing pier, performance stage, playground and splash pad perfect for visiting families and grandchildren.”

Kinsley by Del Webb is ideally located off Creek Road and Chaska Boulevard. Residents are only a short drive to everyday retail, shopping and dining options, multiple medical facilities, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which is located 30 miles to the east.

Interested buyers are encouraged to join the Interest List to receive updates about pricing, homesites, home designs, amenities and more. Del Webb’s other Twin Cities community, Bellwether by Del Webb in Corcoran, experienced high demand and brisk sales, and the same is expected at Kinsley by Del Webb.

For more information, visit https://www.delwebb.com/homes/minnesota/the-twin-cities/chaska/kinsley ... or call 952-230-1466.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005073/en/