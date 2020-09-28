Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, October 23, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2020 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).