 

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, at the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World Muscle Society

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 14:00  |  147   |   |   

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today shared information on the edasalonexent program in Phase 3 development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in poster presentations at the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World Muscle Society. The posters include new preclinical research findings supporting potential positive effects on cardiac function and preservation of bone health with edasalonexent in mouse models of DMD. Information from clinical trials with edasalonexent was also presented with baseline assessments from the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial and long-term safety results from the Phase 2 MoveDMD trial and open-label extension.

“As we approach top-line Phase 3 PolarisDMD results, which we expect to report in the fourth quarter of this year, we are pleased to share new findings from preclinical studies with edasalonexent that could support its potential as a foundational therapy for those affected by Duchenne,” said Andrew Nichols, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Catabasis. “Cardiac function and bone health are critical components of Duchenne care and we are excited to learn more about these key areas that are important to patients, their caregivers and physicians.”

Persistent activation of NF-kB in DMD can drive cardiac dysfunction, which is the leading cause of mortality in DMD. In a preclinical study performed in the laboratory of Pradeep Mammen, M.D., Medical Director of the Neuromuscular Cardiomyopathy Clinic and Director of Translational Research for the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology Program at UT Southwestern, edasalonexent prevented the development of DMD-associated cardiomyopathy in the mdx:Utrn+/- mouse model of DMD. Edasalonexent reduced the cardiac hypertrophy apparent in these mice, reduced myocardial fibrosis and prevented the development of DMD-associated cardiomyopathy.

In DMD, NF-kB activation also drives inflammation and fibrosis, leading to loss of skeletal muscle function and disease progression. Reduced skeletal muscle function results in reduced bone strength. Steroids, which activate the glucocorticoid receptor (GR), can further negatively impact bone health. In a preclinical study led by Frank Rauch, M.D., of Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada, edasalonexent was seen to maintain bone density and bone strength in mdx mice. Consistent with these results, edasalonexent treatment in cells inhibited NF-kB and as expected did not impact the GR, while the steroid prednisolone strongly activated the GR.

Seite 1 von 4
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World Muscle Society
21.09.20
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Names Noah Clauser Chief Financial Officer
08.09.20
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
02.09.20
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual KOL Event on Edasalonexent and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:39 Uhr
347
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
12.06.20
4
Catabasis wird Aktie des Jahres 2020: Die größte Chance aller Zeiten!
03.02.20
45
Catabasis: Key Opinion Leader setzt auf Edasalonexent!