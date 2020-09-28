Park City Group Reports 24% Increase in Revenue, Increased Net Income for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2020

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended June 30, 2020.

Total revenue increased to $5.8 million from $4.7 million, a 24% year-over-year increase resulting from both higher MarketPlace revenue and recurring SaaS revenue.

Operating expense increased 21% year-over-year due to higher Marketplace costs.

GAAP net income of $480,000 vs. $182,000.

Net income to common shareholders of $333,000 vs. $36,000.

EPS $0.02 vs. $0.00 in the prior year fourth quarter.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, “Our stated goal for this year was to reduce our reliance on non-recurring license revenue and increase our recurring SaaS revenue, giving us greater visibility and predictability into our business. We anticipated this transition would take approximately two years, as certain customers continued to insist on buying rather than renting. However, we were able to effectively complete this transition in a single year. As a result, our recurring revenue has grown on a 11.4% CAGR over the past three years, and in the current year, it grew 13%. Our recurring revenue now exceeds our fixed non-MarketPlace costs. With the strongest balance sheet in our company’s history, and a growing base of recurring revenue, we are prudently positioned for success as the economy continues to improve from pandemic-related challenges.”

“Our strategy has been to utilize our unique MarketPlace offering to help customers source hard-to-find items, and demand for this continues as buyers struggle to identify safe, reliable and trusted suppliers,” continued Mr. Fields. “Our proven ability to connect fully vetted and compliant suppliers with eager buyers is resulting in incremental transaction revenue for us, resulting in record MarketPlace revenue. MarketPlace revenue growth in the quarter partially offset the pandemic related challenges in our ReposiTrak sales cycles due to slower decision-making on the part of our customers. However, the pandemic reinforces that more effective management of the supply chain is critical for our customers’ and their ability to sustain operations long term and we believe this realization will benefit our business in the long-term.”

“The increased revenue from MarketPlace and growth in recurring revenue enabled us to deliver another profitable year, strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our ability to navigate these unprecedented and uncertain times,” continued Mr. Fields. “In addition, MarketPlace has already facilitated future cross-selling opportunities in both compliance and supply chain. The pandemic may continue to impact our business in the short-term, though these challenges are largely mitigated by our base of recurring revenue. We are increasingly optimistic about our longer-term opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results (three months ended June 30, 2020 vs. three months ended June 30, 2019):

Total revenue increased 23.9% to $5.8 million as compared to $4.7 million due to growth in MarketPlace revenue and a 10% increase in recurring revenue. Total operating expense was $5.3 million, a 20.8% increase from $4.4 million. GAAP net income was $480,000, or 8.3% of revenue, versus $182,000, or 3.9% of revenue, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $333,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $36,000, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results (12 months ended June 30, 2020 vs. 12 months ended June 30, 2019):

Total revenue declined 5.3% to $20.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $21.2 million during the same period a year ago due to $3.7 million in one-time revenue that occurred in 2019 that did not repeat in 2020, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in recurring revenue. Total operating expense was $18.6 million, an increase of 8.0% from $17.2 million last year. GAAP net income was $1.6 million, or 8.0% of revenue, versus $3.3 million, or 15.7% of revenue, a year ago, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, a year ago.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern today. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Date: Monday, September 28th

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13710094

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International 1-412-317-6671

From: 9/28/20 @ 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time

To: 10/28/20 @ 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Replay Pin Number: 13710094

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Current Assets Cash $ 20,345,330 $ 18,609,423 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $251,954 and $145,825 at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 4,007,316 3,878,658 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 2,300,754 3,023,694 Prepaid expense and other current assets 495,511 1,037,099 Total Current Assets 27,148,911 26,548,874 Property and equipment, net 3,003,402 2,972,257 Other Assets: Deposits, and other assets 22,414 17,146 Prepaid expense – less current portion 77,030 - Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 838,726 1,659,110 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 781,137 - Customer relationships 657,000 788,400 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 18,539 70,864 Total Other Assets 23,278,732 23,419,406 Total Assets $ 53,431,045 $ 52,940,537 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 407,497 $ 530,294 Accrued liabilities 1,123,528 1,399,368 Contract liability - deferred revenue 1,845,347 1,917,787 Lines of credit 4,660,000 4,660,000 Operating lease liability - current 85,767 - Current portion of notes payable 310,242 295,168 Current portion of paycheck protection program loans 479,866 - Total current liabilities 8,912,247 8,802,617 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability – less current portion 695,369 - Notes payable, less current portion 610,512 920,754 Paycheck protection program loans 629,484 - Total liabilities 10,847,612 9,723,371 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 2,124 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,484,485 and 19,793,372 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 194,847 197,936 Additional paid-in capital 75,271,097 76,908,566 Accumulated deficit (32,890,889 ) (33,897,714 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,583,433 43,217,166 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,431,045 $ 52,940,537

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 20,038,054 $ 21,169,608 Operating expense: Cost of revenue and product support 6,997,424 5,830,084 Sales and marketing 5,775,309 6,006,597 General and administrative 4,948,443 4,742,205 Depreciation and amortization 838,866 601,433 Total operating expense 18,560,042 17,180,319 Income from operations 1,478,012 3,989,289 Other income (expense): Interest income 224,908 247,059 Interest expense (67,732 ) (42,684 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of investment - (148,548 ) Income before income taxes 1,635,188 4,045,116 (Provision) for income taxes (41,919 ) (142,710 ) Net income 1,593,269 3,902,406 Dividends on Preferred Stock (586,444 ) (586,443 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,006,825 $ 3,315,963 Weighted average shares, basic 19,651,000 19,849,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 19,863,000 20,368,000 Basic earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.16

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,593,269 $ 3,902,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 803,002 601,433 Amortization of operating right of use asset 81,604 - Stock compensation expense 399,681 551,881 Bad debt expense 800,000 510,000 Decrease (increase) in: Trade receivables (205,718 ) 312,283 Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets 1,279,674 (383,703 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (122,797 ) (960,140 ) Accrued liabilities (278,255 ) 462,194 Operating lease liability (81,605 ) - Deferred revenue (72,716 ) (417,499 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,196,139 4,578,855 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (650,422 ) (1,447,880 ) Sale of long-term investments - 477,884 Net cash used in investing activities (650,422 ) (969,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 120,923 - Proceeds from exercises of options and warrants - 164,997 Proceeds from issuance of note payable 1,109,350 1,268,959 Net increase in lines of credit - 1,430,000 Dividends paid (586,444 ) (439,833 ) Common stock buy-back (2,158,471 ) (482,406 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (295,168 ) (1,833,592 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,809,810 ) 108,125 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,735,907 3,716,984 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,609,423 14,892,439 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,345,330 $ 18,609,423

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005192/en/