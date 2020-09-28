 

Top 20 Global Pharma goes live with ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10, benefits from industry's first cognitive automation and AI-enabled safety system, a game-changer for patient safety

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.09.2020, 14:10  |  64   |   |   
Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - ArisGlobal (https://www.arisglobal.com/) , the leading
provider of software that automates core product development functions for over
300 global life sciences companies, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim, a
world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, has gone live with the
life sciences industry's first automated, AI-enabled drug safety system,
ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10. As part of the go-live, Boehringer
Ingelheim has also deployed ArisGlobal's full LifeSphere Safety suite, including
the LifeSphere Reporter, LifeSphere Reporting and Analytics, and LifeSphere
Signal and Risk Management applications, making them a front-runner in the
adoption of a next-generation, end-to-end patient safety platform.

As a strategic development partner, Boehringer Ingelheim has worked closely with
ArisGlobal to develop automation and AI features in LifeSphere MultiVigilance
that increase quality and efficiency across drug safety workflows. The go-live
represents the culmination of the company's efforts to be first-to-market with a
next-generation safety system powered by cognitive automation.

"This is a critical milestone for the entire pharmacovigilance industry, and we
are excited about the difference LifeSphere MultiVigilance will make for the
health and safety of patients," said Sankesh Abbhi
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/sankesh-abbhi-502397b/) , President and CEO of
ArisGlobal. "It has been a phenomenal journey to partner with such a
forward-looking industry leader in Boehringer Ingelheim."

Developed in partnership with the world's best life sciences companies,
LifeSphere MultiVigilance is an end-to-end, automated safety system that helps
hundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort,
ensure future-proof compliance and keep global teams aligned. Developed on an
entirely new, state of the art cloud platform, LifeSphere MultiVigilance
incorporates the latest in cognitive automation technology to deliver
groundbreaking efficiency gains to drug safety teams.

LifeSphere MultiVigilance by ArisGlobal is the preferred safety platform of 23
of the Top 50 life sciences organizations. LifeSphere Safety empowers
organizations of all sizes with innovative drug safety applications that provide
concrete compliance across the full clinical and post-marketing safety
lifecycle.

To learn more about LifeSphere MultiVigilance, visit:
https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-multivigilance/ .

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences
companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end
drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary
Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug
development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective
that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts
efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total
cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,
India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global/) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/aris_global) .

Additional Information
Connect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global/
Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aris_global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119824/4718922
OTS: ArisGlobal


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Kommentar zum Verzicht von Dieter Zetsche auf das Amt als Daimler-Aufsichtsrat:
Hennessy X.O. präsentiert ein Meisterwerk zum 150. Geburtstag von Frank Gehry
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / New Nonwoven Development Center at Hof University goes on line in cooperation with ...
upGrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East
Betriebliche Gesundheitsförderung: Bis zu 600 Euro jährlich steuerfrei vom Chef (FOTO)
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
"Wir helfen Einkäufern, die beste Entscheidung zu treffen" / B2B-Plattform "Wer ...
AUTODOC investe milioni nel nuovo magazzino di Stettino / Il rivenditore online di ricambi per auto ...
AUTODOC investiert Millionen in neues Lager in Stettin / Online-Handel für Autoteile ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
BearingPoint - Studie Versicherungen 2030 - Konnektivität: Das Ende der Versicherungen, wie wir sie kennen? (FOTO)
Topdiesel 2,0 TDI mit 147 kW (200 PS) jetzt für SKODA KODIAQ und SUPERB erhältlich (FOTO)
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: KELAG-Kärntner Elektrizitäts-Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht ...
Deutsches Know-how für E-Mobilitätsboom: BENTELER auf Bosch-Stand bei "Auto Beijing"
Zusammenschluss von Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH und Chr. Hansen A/S auf einem stark wachsenden ...
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
UmweltBank entwickelt nachhaltiges Stadtquartier am Nordwestring in Nürnberg / Joint Venture ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Placement and board changes - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Neu: Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro und Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha, die zwei Seelen der Marke Abarth ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Westfalen-Blatt: Oetker: "Wir haben seit 2014 keine Geschäftsbeziehung mehr zu der Firma Wilke«

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:43 Uhr
IPL Plastics Inc. Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders
19:41 Uhr
Icelandair Group hf.: Major shareholder announcement
19:41 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX, GTXMQ) Investors
19:32 Uhr
RDIF announces delivery of the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Belarus for clinical trials
19:31 Uhr
Corona: Bundesländern fehlt Personal für Kontaktnachverfolgung
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed return of value, recommended members' voluntary liquidation and delisting
19:30 Uhr
Wiley to Participate in the Morningstar Management Behind the Moat Investor Conference
19:24 Uhr
WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HOLIDAY COLLABORATION WITH DOLLY PARTON
19:20 Uhr
KORREKTUR 2/Corona in Bielefeld: 950 Schüler und Lehrer in Quarantäne
19:17 Uhr
Half-year report