Top 20 Global Pharma goes live with ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10, benefits from industry's first cognitive automation and AI-enabled safety system, a game-changer for patient safety

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - ArisGlobal (https://www.arisglobal.com/) , the leading

provider of software that automates core product development functions for over

300 global life sciences companies, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim, a

world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, has gone live with the

life sciences industry's first automated, AI-enabled drug safety system,

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10. As part of the go-live, Boehringer

Ingelheim has also deployed ArisGlobal's full LifeSphere Safety suite, including

the LifeSphere Reporter, LifeSphere Reporting and Analytics, and LifeSphere

Signal and Risk Management applications, making them a front-runner in the

adoption of a next-generation, end-to-end patient safety platform.



As a strategic development partner, Boehringer Ingelheim has worked closely with

ArisGlobal to develop automation and AI features in LifeSphere MultiVigilance

that increase quality and efficiency across drug safety workflows. The go-live

represents the culmination of the company's efforts to be first-to-market with a

next-generation safety system powered by cognitive automation.





"This is a critical milestone for the entire pharmacovigilance industry, and weare excited about the difference LifeSphere MultiVigilance will make for thehealth and safety of patients," said Sankesh Abbhi(https://www.linkedin.com/in/sankesh-abbhi-502397b/) , President and CEO ofArisGlobal. "It has been a phenomenal journey to partner with such aforward-looking industry leader in Boehringer Ingelheim."Developed in partnership with the world's best life sciences companies,LifeSphere MultiVigilance is an end-to-end, automated safety system that helpshundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort,ensure future-proof compliance and keep global teams aligned. Developed on anentirely new, state of the art cloud platform, LifeSphere MultiVigilanceincorporates the latest in cognitive automation technology to delivergroundbreaking efficiency gains to drug safety teams.LifeSphere MultiVigilance by ArisGlobal is the preferred safety platform of 23of the Top 50 life sciences organizations. LifeSphere Safety empowersorganizations of all sizes with innovative drug safety applications that provideconcrete compliance across the full clinical and post-marketing safetylifecycle.To learn more about LifeSphere MultiVigilance, visit:https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-multivigilance/ .About ArisGlobalArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciencescompanies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-enddrug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietaryNava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drugdevelopment lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspectivethat spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boostsefficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers totalcost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,India, Japan and China.