Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Provide On-Trend Products to Help Foodservice Operators Entice Patrons Eager to Dine Out

Designed to help Sysco’s customers stay ahead of their competition, Cutting Edge Solutions products are sourced from best-in-class suppliers at the forefront of innovation. Each offering meets important dining trends such as comfort foods, outdoor and patio dining, takeout-friendly, better-for-you ingredients as well as versatility and labor-saving solutions. Cutting Edge Solutions products help operators easily update their menus while also enabling streamlined back-of-house operations.

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the nationwide launch of ten exciting menu concepts exclusively for Sysco customers through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These chef-tested and innovative products are being launched to help foodservice operators with on-trend dining options as they enter a new normal phase of restaurant dining amidst the global pandemic.

“Our Cutting Edge Solutions platform helps our customers succeed in today’s rapidly evolving foodservice environment where people are dining in new and different ways,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. “By understanding changing consumer behaviors, we can connect foodservice operators with the products and solutions needed to meet these changes successfully. Cutting Edge Solutions are even more critical during these challenging times, to help operators continue to evolve their business, drive increased dining traffic and launch new revenue streams.”

COMFORT FOODS & OUTDOOR DINING

As COVID-19 has disrupted the way we work, socialize and enjoy leisure activities, people are craving familiarity and comfort in all they do – including how they eat. Comfort foods are king when it comes to enticing diners and are also easy to add to a new or revamped patio menu. A comfortable outdoor dining environment goes hand-in-hand with an updated patio menu, and Sysco offers equipment to provide the comfort of indoors with the outdoor ambience diners want, including heaters, wind breaks and fire pits.

ARREZZIO IMPERIAL LUXE RAVIOLI

With on-trend and upscale flavor profiles that include goat cheese & lemon, braised beef and burrata cheese, this lighter, thinner, more delicate version of ravioli cooks in minutes and helps deliver a unique meal experience.

SYSCO IMPERIAL PIMENTO CHEESE BITES

These crave-worthy bites meet the consumer demand for cheese-based appetizers, add a popular flavor profile to entrées or make a unique pairing with craft beer or your favorite cocktail.