 

Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Provide On-Trend Products to Help Foodservice Operators Entice Patrons Eager to Dine Out

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the nationwide launch of ten exciting menu concepts exclusively for Sysco customers through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These chef-tested and innovative products are being launched to help foodservice operators with on-trend dining options as they enter a new normal phase of restaurant dining amidst the global pandemic.

Designed to help Sysco’s customers stay ahead of their competition, Cutting Edge Solutions products are sourced from best-in-class suppliers at the forefront of innovation. Each offering meets important dining trends such as comfort foods, outdoor and patio dining, takeout-friendly, better-for-you ingredients as well as versatility and labor-saving solutions. Cutting Edge Solutions products help operators easily update their menus while also enabling streamlined back-of-house operations.

“Our Cutting Edge Solutions platform helps our customers succeed in today’s rapidly evolving foodservice environment where people are dining in new and different ways,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. “By understanding changing consumer behaviors, we can connect foodservice operators with the products and solutions needed to meet these changes successfully. Cutting Edge Solutions are even more critical during these challenging times, to help operators continue to evolve their business, drive increased dining traffic and launch new revenue streams.”

COMFORT FOODS & OUTDOOR DINING
As COVID-19 has disrupted the way we work, socialize and enjoy leisure activities, people are craving familiarity and comfort in all they do – including how they eat. Comfort foods are king when it comes to enticing diners and are also easy to add to a new or revamped patio menu. A comfortable outdoor dining environment goes hand-in-hand with an updated patio menu, and Sysco offers equipment to provide the comfort of indoors with the outdoor ambience diners want, including heaters, wind breaks and fire pits.

ARREZZIO IMPERIAL LUXE RAVIOLI
With on-trend and upscale flavor profiles that include goat cheese & lemon, braised beef and burrata cheese, this lighter, thinner, more delicate version of ravioli cooks in minutes and helps deliver a unique meal experience.

SYSCO IMPERIAL PIMENTO CHEESE BITES
These crave-worthy bites meet the consumer demand for cheese-based appetizers, add a popular flavor profile to entrées or make a unique pairing with craft beer or your favorite cocktail.

Seite 1 von 4
Sysco Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.09.20
3 Dividendenaktien für den Ruhestand
10.09.20
Sysco Launches Foodie Solutions to Equip Customers With Innovative Tools to Navigate Pandemic