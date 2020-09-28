Live Webinar and Q&A today; Magnetic Survey Reveals Multiple Large Scale Marimaca Style Targets and New IOCG District Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce it will host a webinar today at 11am EDT (8am Pacific; 4pm UK), following the release of the results of a high resolution, drone mounted, magnetic survey (the “Survey”) in the district surrounding the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project (“Marimaca” or “the Project”) in Chile.



Questions can be submitted through the webinar platform, or via email to marimaca@tavistock.co.uk no later than two hours prior to the scheduled start time.