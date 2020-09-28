Live Webinar and Q&A today; Magnetic Survey Reveals Multiple Large Scale Marimaca Style Targets and New IOCG District Potential
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX:
MARI) is pleased to announce it will host a webinar today at 11am EDT (8am Pacific; 4pm UK), following the release of the results of a high resolution, drone
mounted, magnetic survey (the “Survey”) in the district surrounding the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project (“Marimaca” or “the Project”) in Chile.
The Survey has identified several large-scale magnetic anomalies which the Company believes are prospective for Marimaca IOCG style deposits.
Highlights
-
Four large scale magnetic anomalies identified, believed to be prospective
for Marimaca style deposits
○ All similar size to or larger than the Marimaca Sulphide Target (175 million m3)
-
All targets are adjacent to key regional structures which are believed to control mineralization at Marimaca
○ Regional structures clearly shown in magnetic survey results
○ Naguayán Fault, which controls Marimaca, clearly defined over 6km strike length
○ Cross cutting faults, an important mineralization control at Marimaca, noted at all targets
-
Regional structure identified over 25km
○ New ground staked and option agreements executed covering full extent of prospective structures
○ Expanded magnetic surveys planned to identify additional targets for follow-up work
- Three smaller targets on new fault structures, proximal to successful previous shallow scout drilling campaign
- Potential for blind copper oxide mineralization beneath shallow gravel, as well as large scale sulphide targets
-
Cindy, Llanos and Mercedes Targets marked by
high-grade, artisanal, copper workings
○ A key feature of Marimaca
- Improved understanding of Marimaca and its structural controls help to further refine the exploration model to target repetitions of Marimaca IOCG style mineralization
-
Follow-up work underway including IP surveys, surface geological work and drill hole planning
○ Targeting drilling the Marimaca Sulphide Target in early 2021
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper commented:
