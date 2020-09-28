 

Live Webinar and Q&A today; Magnetic Survey Reveals Multiple Large Scale Marimaca Style Targets and New IOCG District Potential

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:02  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce it will host a webinar today at 11am EDT (8am Pacific; 4pm UK), following the release of the results of a high resolution, drone mounted, magnetic survey (the “Survey”) in the district surrounding the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project (“Marimaca” or “the Project”) in Chile.

Questions can be submitted through the webinar platform, or via email to marimaca@tavistock.co.uk no later than two hours prior to the scheduled start time.

To access the webinar please click on the link below:
Webinar Link

The Survey has identified several large-scale magnetic anomalies which the Company believes are prospective for Marimaca IOCG style deposits.

Highlights

  • Four large scale magnetic anomalies identified, believed to be prospective for Marimaca style deposits
    ○     All similar size to or larger than the Marimaca Sulphide Target (175 million m3)
  • All targets are adjacent to key regional structures which are believed to control mineralization at Marimaca
    ○     Regional structures clearly shown in magnetic survey results
    ○     Naguayán Fault, which controls Marimaca, clearly defined over 6km strike length
    ○     Cross cutting faults, an important mineralization control at Marimaca, noted at all targets
  • Regional structure identified over 25km
    ○     New ground staked and option agreements executed covering full extent of prospective structures
    ○     Expanded magnetic surveys planned to identify additional targets for follow-up work
  • Three smaller targets on new fault structures, proximal to successful previous shallow scout drilling campaign
  • Potential for blind copper oxide mineralization beneath shallow gravel, as well as large scale sulphide targets
  • Cindy, Llanos and Mercedes Targets marked by high-grade, artisanal, copper workings
    ○     A key feature of Marimaca
  • Improved understanding of Marimaca and its structural controls help to further refine the exploration model to target repetitions of Marimaca IOCG style mineralization
  • Follow-up work underway including IP surveys, surface geological work and drill hole planning
    ○     Targeting drilling the Marimaca Sulphide Target in early 2021

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper commented:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...