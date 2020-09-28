 

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and share options and an increase in share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:16  |  49   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika” or “the Company“) has, since the last meeting of the board, reviewed 18 notifications from holders of subscription rights on shares in the Company, amounting to a total nominal value of ISK 16,433,327 for exercising of the rights.

All notifications are from holders of subscription rights issued and sold in the year 2017 in accordance with Temporary Provision IV of Kvika‘s Articles of Association. This includes exercising of rights for total 16,433,327 new shares. Total purchase price amounts to ISK 109,662,961 and therefore the calculated average price per share is 6.673205.

Pursuant to contracts regarding the issuance of subscription rights, the Board of Directors is obliged to raise the share capital to fulfil its obligations regarding the rights and issue share capital, register the holders of the rights in the share registry and ensuring their registration as the holders of the rights in the central securities depository, cf. Act no. 7/2020 on central depository system, settlement and the electronic registration of rights of title to financial instruments.

In 2017 Kvika also issued share options to employees in accordance with the Company’s share incentive scheme, confirmed by the Directorate of Internal Revenue based on article 10 of the income tax act. The board received 80 notifications for the exercising of share options from holders of the options for total 7,303,425 shares for calculated average price 6.4649602. The total purchase price therefore amounts to ISK 47,216,352. 

The Board of Directors today exercised its authority according to i) point B of Temporary Provision I of the Company’s Articles of Association and ii) Temporary Provision V of the Company’s Articles of Association, to increase its share capital for total ISK 23,763,752 (that is ISK 16,433,327 +  ISK 7,303,425), from ISK 2,053,582,426 to 2,077,319,178 nominal value, by issuing new shares. The total purchase price to the Company for the new shares is ISK 156,879,313.

According to point B of Temporary Provision I of the Company’s Articles of Association the board is authorised to raise the Company’s share capital for up to ISK 50,000,000 nominal value in order to fulfil share option agreements made in accordance with the Company’s share incentive scheme. The board exercised this authority for the first time today and since the Company has no outstanding share incentive schemes or agreements based on such schemes the board will, if nothing changes, propose to the next shareholder’s meeting that authorisation for further raise in share capital based on point B of Temporary Provision I will be revoked. 

The share capital increase shall be announced and registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue. The new shares shall be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and a request will be made for listing of the shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

This announcement is in accordance with the procedure introduced in the Company’s announcement from 19 September 2019.


Kvika Banki 7,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
Kvika banki hf.: Market making agreement
31.08.20
Kvika banki hf.: Kvika's asset management operations merged to form a single company, Kvika Asset Management hf.
31.08.20
Kvika banki hf.: Market making agreement