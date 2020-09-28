 

The third quarterly instalment of the dividend of USD 0.25 per share will amount to SEK 2.28 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:15  |  65   |   |   

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the third quarterly instalment of the dividend of USD 0.25 per share will amount to SEK 2.28 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 648, corresponding to approximately MUSD 71.

Information about the third quarterly instalment of the dividend:

Amount per share
(SEK) 		Total dividend amount (MSEK) Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date
2.28 648 1 October 2020 2 October 2020 7 October 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy held on 31 March 2020 resolved on a dividend for 2019 of USD 1.00 per share, to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.25 per share.

According to the dividend resolution, before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.25 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 9.1129.

Information about the approved dividend is available on www.lundin-energy.com.


Lundin Energy has grown from an oil and gas exploration company into an experienced Nordic energy developer and operator. We continue to explore new ideas, new concepts and new solutions to maintain our position as an industry leader in production efficiency, sustainability and decarbonisation. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com 		  Robert Eriksson
Head of Media Communications
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com


Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including Lundin Energy's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Seite 1 von 3
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...