Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the third quarterly instalment of the dividend of USD 0.25 per share will amount to SEK 2.28 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 648, corresponding to approximately MUSD 71.

(SEK) Total dividend amount (MSEK) Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date 2.28 648 1 October 2020 2 October 2020 7 October 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy held on 31 March 2020 resolved on a dividend for 2019 of USD 1.00 per share, to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.25 per share.

According to the dividend resolution, before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.25 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 9.1129.

