Elizabethtown Gas Requests Robust Expansion of Energy Efficiency Programs

Aligning Clean Energy Investments with State Environmental Goals, Helping Customers Save Money and Generating Jobs In New Jersey

UNION, NJ, September 28, 2020 – Elizabethtown Gas (ETG), subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), announced that the company filed a request with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) seeking to expand the company’s energy efficiency programs for three years, beginning in July 2021, with proposed investments totaling approximately $100 million. In its filing, ETG also proposed a Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) that eliminates the link between usage and margin, putting ETG in a stronger position to help customers manage their energy bills.

The filing represents the company’s commitment to the State’s climate priorities, advancing New Jersey’s clean energy goals in a manner that will benefit customers, the environment and the State’s green economy. The implementation of the proposed program is expected to result in approximately $185 million in customer bill savings, 576,670 tons in avoided CO2 emissions and the creation of over 2,000 jobs over 3-years.

“We are committed to providing equal access to energy efficiency for all customers, facilitating job creation in New Jersey and helping to reduce carbon emissions,” said Christie McMullen, President and Chief Operations Officer, Elizabethtown Gas. “The breadth of incentives proposed in our energy efficiency program filing will help our customers lower their energy bills and make better-informed decisions about their energy usage.”

As proposed, ETG will offer a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that will encourage all customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money. The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

For more information about the ETG Energy Efficiency Programs, visit elizabethtowngas.com/save or call 800.242.5830.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills, including customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are encouraged to contact us to determine their eligibility for energy assistance programs and deferred payment arrangements. For additional details on these programs, including eligibility requirements, visit elizabethtowngas.com/energyassistance.

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For six years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

# # #





