 

Electric propulsion pioneer H55 joins Rapita Systems' Trailblazer Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 14:29  |  51   |   |   

YORK, England, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapita Systems will be supporting H55, developers of innovative electric aircraft, with the verification and validation of their embedded avionics systems software.

H55 is the first company to be involved in Rapita Systems' new Trailblazer Program. The Trailblazer Program supports the development of reliable critical software by companies working at the cutting-edge of aerospace and automotive systems development in emerging and disruptive technologies. H55's participation in the Trailblazer Program will support their software verification activities by providing them with the use of the Rapita Verification Suite (RVS) toolsuite and providing tool integration and support and maintenance. This will help to accelerate H55's verification processes, making the company's software development life cycle more efficient.

Rapita Systems provides on-target software verification tools and services globally to the embedded aerospace and automotive electronics industries. Rapita's solutions help to increase software quality, deliver evidence to meet safety and certification objectives and reduce project costs.

Created in 2017 and backed by ND Capital (Silicon Valley), H55 is a technological spin-off from Solar Impulse, the first electric airplane to have flown around the world without any fuel. Co-founded by André Borschberg, Sébastien Demont and Gregory Blatt, H55 develops certified electric propulsion solutions to enable the next aviation revolution. The company focuses on the entire propulsion chain, starting from the energy source and its management, through thrust and power, to pilot interface and control systems.

For more information on our Trailblazer Program, visit the Rapita Systems website or contact Rapita Systems at enquiries@rapitasystems.com.

Contact

nbowles@rapitasystems.com  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease