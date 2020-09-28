Electric propulsion pioneer H55 joins Rapita Systems' Trailblazer Program

YORK, England, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapita Systems will be supporting H55, developers of innovative electric aircraft, with the verification and validation of their embedded avionics systems software.

H55 is the first company to be involved in Rapita Systems' new Trailblazer Program. The Trailblazer Program supports the development of reliable critical software by companies working at the cutting-edge of aerospace and automotive systems development in emerging and disruptive technologies. H55's participation in the Trailblazer Program will support their software verification activities by providing them with the use of the Rapita Verification Suite (RVS) toolsuite and providing tool integration and support and maintenance. This will help to accelerate H55's verification processes, making the company's software development life cycle more efficient.