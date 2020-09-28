Aptinyx Recommences Patient Recruitment in Phase 2 Study of NYX-2925 in Patients with Fibromyalgia

“We are very pleased to be restarting this study,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “It will build on the positive results from our first Phase 2 evaluation of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. In support of this recommencement, we have incorporated appropriate precautionary measures designed to conduct this follow-up study safely in the current COVID-19 environment. We will be watching the pace of enrollment closely in the coming months to inform timeline expectations, but currently expect to report data from this study in the first half of 2022.”

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that it has re-activated study sites and recommenced patient recruitment in a Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. Enrollment in the study had been suspended in March 2020 due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

About the Phase 2 Fibromyalgia Study

The Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. Approximately 300 patients will be enrolled in the study. Following a screening period, eligible patients will be randomized to receive oral doses of NYX-2925 50 mg, NYX-2925 100 mg, or placebo once daily over the treatment period. The primary endpoint in the study is the change from baseline in average daily pain score over a 12-week period as reported on the 10-point numeric rating scale (NRS). Multiple secondary endpoints related to pain, fatigue, cognitive performance, and patient quality of life will also be evaluated. Aptinyx anticipates reporting top-line data from this study in the first half of 2022. More information about this study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04147858).

About Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition associated with widespread pain and tenderness, as well as general fatigue. Fibromyalgia is considered by many to be a condition that is largely mediated in the central nervous system, given that fibromyalgia sufferers often present without a direct peripheral insult or injury. People suffering from fibromyalgia also often experience sleep disruption, depressed mood, and cognitive impairment. It is estimated that, in the United States, fibromyalgia affects more than 5 million people. Currently, there are only three FDA-approved pharmacologic treatments for fibromyalgia, but they have limited efficacy and burdensome side effects in many patients.