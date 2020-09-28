SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei commissioned an IDC White Paper titled IT Decision-maker Insights: POLAN as an Enabler of Enterprise Campus Transformation. According to the White Paper, IT decision makers are rethinking their campus network strategies as digital transformation speeds up faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared with conventional solutions, the passive optical LAN (POLAN) solution offers advantages in terms of bandwidth, O&M, power consumption, and total cost of ownership (TCO). In the next five years, POLAN will be widely used across various industries and become a solid foundation for reimagining enterprise services.

The white paper's findings are based on a web survey with IT decision makers at 318 large- and medium-sized enterprises in select countries across multiple industries, including education, government, healthcare, transportation, and real estate. The custom survey was commissioned by Huawei, and was designed, conducted and analyzed by IDC. It provides detailed policy reference and guidance for the construction of enterprise campus networks in the digital era.

According to the white paper, the campus network solution preferred by enterprises must feature a simplified network architecture, simple management, low cost, and flexible capacity expansion to meet future requirements.

The white paper also shares five reasons why POLAN will become a mainstream campus network solution in the context of digital transformation, detailed below.

Meeting future bandwidth requirements

In the near future, HD videos and IoT applications will grow exponentially, and continuously push up bandwidth requirements. Compared with copper cables, optical cables provide higher bandwidth and capacity, and support continuous bandwidth upgrades without re-cabling. For example, the Dubai Creek Harbor has adopted the POLAN solution to carry hotel IoT and video services based on the 10G PON technology, meeting their requirements projected for the next 10 years. The technology and bandwidth can be upgraded without replacing the transmission media, thereby protecting customer investment.