 

QuickBooks Announces Integration with Amazon Business to Help Small Businesses Seamlessly Track Purchases

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) today announced a new integration for QuickBooks with Amazon Business, allowing small businesses to seamlessly automate purchase reconciliation and categorization when making purchases on Amazon Business. Through the new integration, all Amazon Business purchases will be automatically imported into QuickBooks, with data being refreshed multiple times per day. Purchase details, including item descriptions, costs and fee breakdowns for each transaction will be included automatically, significantly reducing the need for manual data entry.

In addition to reducing the time spent on manual data entry, the integration between QuickBooks and Amazon Business also helps business owners better categorize and understand their business expenses while eliminating the need to go back and forth between QuickBooks and Amazon Business to match up purchases. By connecting Amazon Business with QuickBooks Online, businesses can gain better insights into where their expenses are coming from and how their business is doing overall. Each item bought through Amazon Business can be categorized separately and matched with bank transactions in QuickBooks. This even works should a customer return an item to Amazon Business – with the returned item transaction importing into QuickBooks automatically for review.

“Small businesses are increasingly looking for ways to seamlessly manage their business, while reducing the time it takes to do so. This integration allows both small businesses, and the accountants who serve them, to better manage a business owners’ purchases and overall books,” said Rajneesh Gupta, vice president, global enterprise partnerships at Intuit. “Small businesses use Amazon Business to purchase a number of goods to enable their business growth. This integration will automate the data entry and reconciliation small businesses need to do to keep their books up to date, and will make the lives of small business owners and the accounting professionals that serve them easier.”

Once small businesses have connected the Amazon Business account to their QuickBooks Online account, they can locate transactions by navigating to the Banking tab and then selecting the App transactions subtabs.

“Since the app is so easy to use and automatically imports my Amazon Business transactions into QuickBooks, I estimate it saves me anywhere from 10-30 minutes each week for my small business, and this is time I can better use for helping my brides,” said April Preuss, owner of Teton Wood Blooms, a boutique floral company that designs wedding bouquets and home decor using handcrafted wood flowers.

To connect your Amazon Business and QuickBooks Online accounts and learn more, please go here.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business combines the selection, convenience and value customers have come to know and love from Amazon, with new features and unique benefits tailored to the needs of businesses. Amazon Business provides easy access to hundreds of millions of products and a variety of benefits, including business-only pricing and selection, single or multi user business accounts, Business Prime, approval workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, dedicated customer support and more. Amazon Business is currently available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and India. To register for a free Amazon Business account, visit www.business.amazon.com. More information about Amazon Business is available at www.amazonbusinessblog.com and follow @AmazonBusiness.

