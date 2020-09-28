 

Varex Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced it has priced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “notes”) at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. Varex intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to pay in full all amounts outstanding under its existing credit facility, which includes its term loan and revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions, and is expected to occur simultaneously with entering into a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Credit Facility”) in an initial aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million. The closing of the Offering, however, is not contingent upon the effectiveness of the ABL Credit Facility, and Varex cannot assure that the ABL Credit Facility will become effective or, if it becomes effective, on what terms.

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis, jointly and severally, by its existing and future domestic subsidiaries and certain foreign subsidiaries that will guarantee or borrow amounts under the ABL Credit Facility (the “guarantors”). The notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first priority security interest in, among other assets, certain of its and the guarantors’ real property, equipment, capital stock and intellectual property, and a second lien, junior to the lien that will secure obligations under the ABL Credit Facility, on, among other assets, accounts receivables, inventory, cash, accounts and intercompany loans, in each case subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. Varex plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S. The notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except in compliance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption therefrom and in compliance with other applicable securities laws.

Seite 1 von 2
Varex Imaging Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VAREX Imaging Corporation - Hersteller von Röntgenbildsystemen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Varex Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes
03.09.20
Varex Names Timothy E. Guertin to Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:48 Uhr
2
VAREX Imaging Corporation - Hersteller von Röntgenbildsystemen