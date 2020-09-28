Forward Air Corporation Announces New LTL Service in Columbia, MO and Roanoke, VA

Forward LTL will initially operate from the Company’s existing Final Mile facilities in Columbia and Roanoke and will evaluate the future need for separate locations based on growth. This expansion is part of Forward’s journey to grow and evolve its LTL network to broader market coverage, beyond its airport-to-airport footprint.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company" or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments such as the ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today Forward announced an organic growth initiative, offering less-than-truckload (LTL) service in Columbia, Missouri and Roanoke, Virginia.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “By leveraging our existing Final Mile network, we are able to expand our LTL footprint at a greatly reduced investment. This type of organic growth allows Forward to bring expedited LTL into markets outside of our traditional coverage model – and we are excited to bring our world class expedited LTL offering to Columbia and Roanoke.”

With the addition of expedited LTL, Forward connects Columbia and Roanoke to its national LTL network and its other transportation services. The Company now offers same-day pickup and delivery in Columbia and Roanoke, along with final mile delivery to bring products directly to customers’ homes.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide less-than-truckload (“LTL”), final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates 93 terminals across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

