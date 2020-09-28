 

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

28.09.2020, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy / Editing Summit
     Thursday, October 1st at 12:00 pm Eastern Time
  • Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference
     Monday, October 5th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and genome regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

