Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy / Editing Summit

Thursday, October 1st at 12:00 pm Eastern Time

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Monday, October 5th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo website after the event.