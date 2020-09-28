Cerus Corporation Announces Schedule of Presentations at the AABB 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

This year’s Virtual Annual Meeting remains one of the largest scientific symposiums focused on the field of transfusion medicine. Scientists and clinicians from around the globe will share the latest research and practice-changing resources in the fields of blood and biotherapies. Highlights from this year’s agenda include COVID-19-related research, and insights from AABB’s Standards Committee chairs on the new and revised standards and guidances impacting global blood safety.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) announced today its lineup of abstract presentations at the AABB 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, which will take place on October 3 rd through October 5 th .

“This is a hallmark event for Cerus and we look forward to connecting with our colleagues in the global transfusion medicine community,” said Dr. Richard Benjamin, Cerus’ chief medical officer. “Despite being virtual due to COVID-19, we are excited to present the latest clinical data supporting the use of INTERCEPT-treated blood components from Cerus and our scientific collaborators. This year, we will have 17 abstracts, including one oral presentation,” Benjamin continued.

“With the FDA Guidance for Industry on Bacterial Risk Control Strategies for Platelets six months away (March 31, 2021), Cerus will present several abstracts on this topic, including one focused on the economic aspects of INTERCEPT implementation in blood centers and hospitals,” Benjamin said. “As we near this important milestone in the U.S., we are focused on providing the data most valuable to the transfusion community,” he continued.

Currently, the major blood centers in the U.S. are moving ahead with broad roll-out of the INTERCEPT Blood System to meet the guidance.

A full list of abstracts from Cerus is available to view at:

https://intercept-usa.com/aabb2020

The Cerus oral presentation, entitled, “Optimizing U.S. Platelet Supply by Shifting Minimum Platelet Dose” will be presented on October 3rd at 7:15 p.m./EST.

Excerpts from select Cerus abstracts this year include: