 

Cerus Corporation Announces Schedule of Presentations at the AABB 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) announced today its lineup of abstract presentations at the AABB 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, which will take place on October 3rd through October 5th.

This year’s Virtual Annual Meeting remains one of the largest scientific symposiums focused on the field of transfusion medicine. Scientists and clinicians from around the globe will share the latest research and practice-changing resources in the fields of blood and biotherapies. Highlights from this year’s agenda include COVID-19-related research, and insights from AABB’s Standards Committee chairs on the new and revised standards and guidances impacting global blood safety.

“This is a hallmark event for Cerus and we look forward to connecting with our colleagues in the global transfusion medicine community,” said Dr. Richard Benjamin, Cerus’ chief medical officer. “Despite being virtual due to COVID-19, we are excited to present the latest clinical data supporting the use of INTERCEPT-treated blood components from Cerus and our scientific collaborators. This year, we will have 17 abstracts, including one oral presentation,” Benjamin continued.

“With the FDA Guidance for Industry on Bacterial Risk Control Strategies for Platelets six months away (March 31, 2021), Cerus will present several abstracts on this topic, including one focused on the economic aspects of INTERCEPT implementation in blood centers and hospitals,” Benjamin said. “As we near this important milestone in the U.S., we are focused on providing the data most valuable to the transfusion community,” he continued.

Currently, the major blood centers in the U.S. are moving ahead with broad roll-out of the INTERCEPT Blood System to meet the guidance.

A full list of abstracts from Cerus is available to view at:
https://intercept-usa.com/aabb2020

The Cerus oral presentation, entitled, “Optimizing U.S. Platelet Supply by Shifting Minimum Platelet Dose” will be presented on October 3rd at 7:15 p.m./EST.

Excerpts from select Cerus abstracts this year include:

  • Optimizing US Platelet Supply by Shifting Minimum Platelet Dose, Travis Berry, Meredith Lummer
     The inclusion of lower minimum dose platelet products enables blood centers to increase platelet component availability while implementing FDA Bacterial Guidance strategies.
  • Optimizing Platelet Availability and Access to a ~100% Pathogen Reduced Inventory, Tracy Collier, Vera Chrebtow, Patricia Schmidt
    Seite 1 von 2
    Cerus Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Cerus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.08.20
192
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)