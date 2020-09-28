Daxor Corporation to Exhibit and Showcase Compelling New Data at the Heart Failure Society of America Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020 on the Value of BVA-100

The Company will host a booth and will be available online throughout the entire conference to discuss how Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test improves heart failure outcomes and answer questions. New data titled “Red Cell Volume Phenotypes in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” (Poster #132) and “Cost-effectiveness Analysis of Early Blood Volume-Guided Management in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” (Poster #331) will be highlighted in the Poster Hall accompanied by a narrative from the principal investigators.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces the Company will be exhibiting and showcasing new data at the Heart Failure Society of America’s (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020 taking place from September 30th - October 6th, 2020.

“The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting is an exciting venue to increase awareness and utilization of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test to improve heart failure outcomes and to share new data with key thought leaders and decision makers focused on heart failure research and patient care,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor. “Daxor is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology and is engaged in numerous research studies related to the application of BVA technology to improve heart failure outcomes including a randomized control trial, as well as next generation test technology development through contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

