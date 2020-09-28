 

Manhattan Harbor Capital Continues Impressive Expansion in the United States with the Launch of Kingswood Capital Markets

Newly Formed Firm Led by Seasoned Industry Veterans Joseph T. Rallo, David W. Boral and Edward Tsuker to Help Transform Global Investment Banking 

Company Will Rebrand as Kingswood US 

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Manhattan Harbor Capital today announced the formation of Kingswood Capital Markets to provide an international suite of proprietary and highly customized products within the public and private investment banking middle and emerging growth markets.  

The launch of Kingswood Capital Markets continues the impressive Kingswood US growth plan. Recent acquisitions have advanced our business offerings and services, while we expand the team of U.S. financial experts. The expansion is designed to further focus attention on registered investment advisors and broker-dealer acquisition targets, a sub-market in which Kingswood excels. 

Kingswood Holdings Limited, a publicly traded company and a 7% minority owner of Manhattan Harbor Capital, recently signed a Letter of Intent to acquire up to 50.5% of Manhattan Harbor Capital with the intention to change the name to Kingswood US, following regulatory approval and closing. 

Kingswood Capital Markets will provide a transnational variety of investment banking, capital markets, and advisory services including equity financing, debt financing and private equity banking. Kingswood Capital Markets will be dedicated to providing objective strategic advice and financing solutions to companies across a full range of industries in the US middle and emerging growth markets, including but not limited to Healthcare, Real Estate, Technology, Energy, and Consumer. 

Kingswood is well positioned to drive its US growth strategy. Kingswood will have approximately 180 authorized representatives managing Assets Under Management of approximately $2 billion in the United States. Kingswood US will embark on a rebranding campaign in the near future.  

The Kingswood Capital Markets team will be led by division CEO, Joseph T. Rallo and division  President, David W. Boral, who will leverage their almost 30 years of combined expertise and deep industry experience to further expand Kingswood's global growth. Additionally, Kingswood Capital Markets will develop and launch its equity research platform in the near future.

