 

PSYC Continues Expansion of Digital Platform Through Affiliate Partnership with BodyChek Wellness

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in an effort to diversify its expanding digital media platform for Psychedelic Spotlight, and further leverage its position within the burgeoning industry of psychedelic medicine and mental wellbeing, the Company has established an affiliate partnership with BodyChek Wellness (“BodyChek”).

Founded in 2017 by former NHL Enforcer for the Philadelphia Flyers, Riley Cote, BodyChek Wellness is dedicated to developing and providing products that are natural solutions which for certain individuals may be more effective alternatives to traditional pharma-based solutions to support recovery and total wellness.

The Company contends that its initial focus within this affiliate partnership will be limited to only promoting and endorsing the sale of BodyChek’s line of functional mushroom products, and more specifically its “Enhance Mushroom +” for Focus and Clarity, and its “Enhance Mushroom +” for Energy and Endurance.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “As we continue to expand our digital medial platform within the psychedelic community, I believe it is important for us to identify opportunities such as this one with BodyChek Wellness where we can leverage the use of our platform and its reach within this space to promote and endorse brands and products that we fully stand behind. At the core of this emerging industry of psychedelic medicine is a motivation to encourage a more mindful approach to how we, as a society, manage our everyday mental health, performance, and wellbeing. Functional mushrooms, which are completely legal and are not part of the magic mushroom family, have become an increasingly popular supplement for brain and cognitive performance over past couple of years. However, even in an increasingly crowded marketplace, I am proud to put our name behind BodyChek Wellness as I recognize the exceptional quality of their products and look forward to contributing to their brand’s continued growth and success.”

Said Riley Cote, Founder of BodyChek Wellness: “We are excited to partner with an organization like Global Trac Solutions and Psychedelic Spotlight that are equally as passionate as we are in advancing awareness and education around the amazing healing properties of functional mushrooms.”

The Company encourages those who are interested in exploring BodyChek Wellness’s products to do so by visiting www.psychedelicspotlight.com or www.bodychekwellness.com.

