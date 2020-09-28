Titanium Corporation Announces Funding From Emissions Reduction Alberta for the CVW Horizon Project
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce Emissions Reduction Alberta (“ERA”)
and the Company have signed a contribution agreement for the award of $5 million of grant funding by ERA for the CVW Horizon project (the “Project”), a joint project with Canadian Natural Resources
Limited (“Canadian Natural”), which funding is subject to customary conditions. The Project is currently in the detailed engineering phase to implement Titanium’s CVW sustainable technology to
recover valuable commodities and reduce emissions at Canadian Natural’s Horizon oil sands mining site.
“ERA continues to identify and invest in opportunities to accelerate the innovation required to improve Alberta’s environmental performance and to strengthen and diversify its economy. Titanium’s project is a great example of entrepreneurs, industry, and government coming together to develop technology solutions that deliver the right economic and environmental outcomes,” said Steve MacDonald, CEO, ERA.
“ERA has been a valued supporter and we thank them for this current funding from their program directed at reducing methane emissions,” commented Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President and CEO. “In addition to important environmental benefits, our project is aimed at creating jobs, economic growth and diversification, all contributors to Alberta’s economic recovery.”
About Titanium Corporation Inc.
Titanium's CVW technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.
