Titanium Corporation Announces Funding From Emissions Reduction Alberta for the CVW Horizon Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce Emissions Reduction Alberta (“ERA”) and the Company have signed a contribution agreement for the award of $5 million of grant funding by ERA for the CVW Horizon project (the “Project”), a joint project with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural”), which funding is subject to customary conditions. The Project is currently in the detailed engineering phase to implement Titanium’s CVW sustainable technology to recover valuable commodities and reduce emissions at Canadian Natural’s Horizon oil sands mining site.



“ERA continues to identify and invest in opportunities to accelerate the innovation required to improve Alberta’s environmental performance and to strengthen and diversify its economy. Titanium’s project is a great example of entrepreneurs, industry, and government coming together to develop technology solutions that deliver the right economic and environmental outcomes,” said Steve MacDonald, CEO, ERA.