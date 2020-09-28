 

PDS Biotechnology to Present Results from its Phase 1 Trial of PDS0101 and the Phase 2 Clinical Strategy in Patients with Advanced HPV-Associated Malignancies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Lauren V. Wood, M.D. will present key data from the company’s previously reported Phase 1 trial of PDS0101 and planned Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with advanced HPV-associated malignancies at the World Vaccine Congress, being held virtually September 28 – October 1, 2020.

Abstract: Versamune Plus Multi-Epitopic HPV16 Peptides in the Treatment of HPV-Associated Cancers
Session: Cancer & Immunotherapy, Viral Associated Cancers
Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and include statements regarding the proposed public offering and anticipated closing. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including market conditions, whether the proposed offering is completed, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering and the other factors described in PDS Biotech’s filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and PDS Biotech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotechnology
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

James Salierno
The Ruth Group
Phone: +1 (646) 536-7028 / +1 (973) 255-8361
Email: jsalierno@theruthgroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...