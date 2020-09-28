 

Signature Resources Completes Successful Prospecting Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:30  |  68   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SGU, OTCQB-SGGTF, FSE-3S3) (“Signature” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its two component field program with the crew it mobilized to its Lingman Lake gold property in northern Ontario in August.

The first component of this program was to undertake borehole north-seeking gyro surveys of 104 holes drilled in the late 1980’s. This information will be extremely useful in calculating a new, more accurate resource model and determining the location of new drill holes.

The second component of this program was to have a team of geologists and prospectors visit six pre-determined target areas as defined by a combination of geophysical interpretations of the airborne survey results, geological mapping, structural interpretation, and a detailed review of high resolution visual satellite imagery. The field crew was helicopter supported to efficiently examine outcrop areas and focus on evaluating and sampling any mineralization encountered in those target areas.

“We are very excited about this phase of work as we have identified new discoveries on surface in these target areas and have successfully taken 104 samples for analysis. We are very pleased about these recent accomplishments. Similar geophysical responses between the mine site geology and the newly targeted areas suggests planning further exploration on any new discovery areas. The results from this current prospecting work will help determine the continuity of the shear system and possible associated mineralization. Further prospecting, mapping, and sampling in future work programs will be planned for next summer season,” commented Walter Hanych, CEO.

Detailed information and results of this program will be reported in the near future as the program progresses.

While the team was mobilized, Signature also re-established our base camp in preparation for an upcoming winter drill program. We are pleased to announce that the camp is 80% ready and some final work will be completed in January 2021 prior to the arrival of the commencement of the drill program.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Bob Komarechka, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

About Signature
The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

Seite 1 von 3
Signature Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
Signature Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
5
Signature- PP oversubscribed and closed- Die nächste Goldrakete vom low Level