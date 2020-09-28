Last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA)

Last day of trading in subscribed paid shares ("BTA") in Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the “Company") will be Thursday the 1 October 2020 and stop day will be Monday the 5 October 2020.

In the rights issue, which was completed on 8 September 2020, the Company issued 86,156,738 shares. Through the rights issue, Acarix raises approx. SEK 56 million before deduction of costs related to the rights issue.

The rights issue has now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and the last day of trading in Acarix BTA will be 1 October 2020. The stop day will be 5 October 2020. Shares are estimated to be delivered to the shareholders´ securities or custodian account, respectively, on 7 October 2020.

The rights issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, whereby the total number of shares in Acarix amount to 137,850,781 shares and the share capital amount to SEK 1,378,507,81.

Advisers

Redeye Aktiebolag acts as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie acts as legal adviser in connection with the rights issue. Hagberg & Aneborn is acting issuing agent.

