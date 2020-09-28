Resonant to Host Series of ‘5G Insights’ Webinars in October 2020

The two-part event will feature a panel of industry veterans with extensive backgrounds with companies like Broadcom, Apple, Microsoft, the WiFi Alliance, Qorvo and Skyworks, among others.

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, will host a two-part “5G Insights” webinar series on October 6 and 8, 2020. The educational webinars will include industry experts who will discuss the evolution from 1G to 5G, drivers of 5G adoption, the continued role of 4G, next-generation Wi-Fi and the technologies that enable ‘true’ 5G.

Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss the Current State of 5G, the Continued Rollout, and What it Means for Consumers

The two-part webinar will take place as follows:

Expert Insights on Unlocking the Potential of 5G

This introductory webinar is targeted to those wanting to learn the basics behind 5G and the technology enabling its deployment from a panel of leading industry experts.

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/resn/1384848

The Technology Enabling the Transition to 5G

This advanced webinar is targeted to those who have an understanding or want to learn more about the RF Front End, which will focus more on the technical specifics behind the enablement of 5G.

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/resn2/1437948

To register for either or both events, you can do so using the respective links above.

Live audio webcasts of the “5G Insights” series will be accessible via the webcast links above. A replay for each of the “5G Insights” series will be accessible via the webcast links above, or via the Company’s investor relations website at www.resonant.com through October 6th, 2021.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.