 

ARHT Media Beams Research Professors from Greece, Australia and Germany onto the Virtual Global Stage for a Presentation at the ERS Online Conference 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 14:30  |  83   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased announce the tremendous success of Novartis' sponsored presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) conference online in mid-September.   Novartis sponsored three peer academic faculty who were presenting from Australia, Greece and Germany on the topic of Asthma Trends and Digital Health Solves and while physically thousands of kilometers apart, they appeared in full form on the same Virtual Global StageTM, interacting with one another with no noticeable latency.

The prestigious panel included:

  • (AUS) Professor David Price, the founder and head of The Observational and Pragmatic Research Institute (Singapore),

  • (GRE) Konstantinos "Kostas" Kostikas, the Associate Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Ioannina and Head of the Respiratory Medicine Department of the University Hospital of Ioannina, Greece,
  • (GER) Holger Woehrle; Ulm (Germany) Sleep and Ventilation Center Blaubeuren/Lung Center Ulm; Medical Director/Co-owner

The presentation was a total success with over 2,000 views and nothing but positive feedback. Utilizing ARHT Media's Virtual Global StageTM the presentation blew away the competition and was the buzz of the show.

"This was the best practical use case of the Virtual Global Stage thus far – bringing subject matter experts from disparate parts of the globe onto a single stage for a compelling and memorable presentation," added ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "It is rewarding to produce such a high impact result in the COVID era and we look forward to doing much more of the same with this distinguished brand in the near future."  

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

