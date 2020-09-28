Alliance Trust PLC - Net asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Friday 25 September 2020:

- excluding income, 871.4p

- including income, 873.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 859.5p

- including income, 861.2p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

