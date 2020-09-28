 

New Guidelines for Maximizing Cures and Minimizing Side Effects in Children with Hodgkin Lymphoma

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network publishes free treatment recommendations for pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma, adding to growing library of pediatric cancer guidelines.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today announced the publication of new NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for Pediatric Hodgkin Lymphoma. Hodgkin lymphoma is one of the most curable forms of pediatric cancer, with long-term survival rates of 90% or higher1. However, treatment can result in potentially life-threatening or -altering long-term side effects. These new recommendations from NCCN synthesize the latest evidence and expert-consensus to make sure every child receives appropriate, but not excessive, treatment.

NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for Pediatric Hodgkin Lymphoma

"There has never been a more important time for these NCCN Guidelines than during this pandemic, when many patients need to be treated at their local institutions—even when a trial is available—due to travel and caregiver limitations," said Jamie Flerlage, MD, MS, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Chair, NCCN Guidelines Panel for Pediatric Hodgkin Lymphoma. "There are many treatment options to choose from for pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma; some are better than others depending on the patient's stage and risk group. These guidelines have information to help providers weigh the benefits and potential setbacks of various options for treating each individual. We'll continue to update these guidelines regularly and incorporate any important new data from ongoing clinical trials."

"With so many treatment options available, it's crucial to present all the evidence that can guide providers to the best choices for their patients," said Susan Hiniker, MD, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute, Vice-Chair, NCCN Guidelines Panel for Pediatric Hodgkin Lymphoma. "It can be a challenge for individual practitioners to follow and interpret all the clinical trial data. The NCCN multidisciplinary panel of experts deliberated and debated carefully to be sure we're sharing optimal approaches that are firmly rooted in evidence."

