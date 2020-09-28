Ian Smith to join Nordea in October 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced earlier, Ian Smith has been appointed Nordea's new Group CFO, heading Group Finance. He will be a member of the Group Leadership Team and report to President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen. It is now confirmed that Ian Smith will join Nordea in October 2020 and take on the position on 24 October 2020.

- I warmly welcome Ian to the Nordea team. I'm pleased to get him on board and look forward to working with him towards our common vision to be a strong and personal financial partner. At the same time I would like to thank Mark Kandborg, Group Treasurer, Head of Treasury & Asset and Liability Management, for stepping in as acting Group CFO and for his good work and efforts in this role, says Frank Vang-Jensen.