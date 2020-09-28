 

Glu Mobile and Design Home Launch Mobile E-Commerce Store Design Home Inspired

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 14:44  |  50   |   |   

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Design Home launched Design Home Inspired, a new mobile e-commerce store available within the game. Design Home players can shop and save on thousands of home décor accessories delivered to their homes. Averaging more than one million daily active users during 2020, Design Home is developed by Glu’s casual games studio, Crowdstar, and is one of Glu’s leading Growth Games.

With Design Home Inspired, we are introducing a new way to express your style, shop and live the life of an interior designer, all while playing a game,” said Executive Vice President Mark van Ryswyk who leads Design Home. “At a time when we are all thinking about our home surroundings more than ever, Design Home Inspired offers the chance to escape into the beautiful world of home décor.”

Design Home Inspired features thousands of elevated home décor items, including pillows, mirrors, art, lighting, rugs, accessories, bedding, tableware and home office items ranging from $10-$1,500. Like the Design Home game, the store offers a broad selection of popular styles, including farmhouse, boho, modern, mid-century and coastal. Every real-world purchase in Design Home Inspired also awards the purchaser digital currency to spend back in the game.

Design Home has captivated a global audience of highly creative players who have downloaded the game over 90 million times,” said Nick Earl, President and CEO of Glu. “The game recently surpassed a half billion dollars in lifetime bookings, demonstrating its leadership in the mobile casual games space. I’m proud of our development team as they continue to expand Glu’s reach, bolster our casual portfolio and deliver results through our strongest Growth Game.”

About Design Home

Design Home is a free-to-play mobile game that brings design dreams to life with a competitive twist. Players have the opportunity to decorate living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and outdoor spaces with thousands of furniture and home décor items from today’s leading brands. Join millions of design and home décor lovers to discover, design, and shop items you love while styling gorgeous rooms in a visually stunning 3D experience. Design Home is available for free from the App Store at http://apple.co/2fDwzRv and on Google Play at http://bit.ly/2f2aGNq.

Features of Design Home Inspired

  • Play Design Home and earn discounts to shop thousands of items from the Design Home Inspired store
  • Save on beautiful home décor, including pillows, mirrors, art, lighting, rugs, accessories, bedding, tableware and home office items ranging from $10-$1,500
  • Items are delivered right to your home, bringing your own design inspirations to life
  • Every Design Home Inspired purchase earns Diamonds to spend back on virtual inventory in the game

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

Glu Mobile Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
Glu to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
02.09.20
Jon David Joins Glu as Vice President & General Manager

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
1.679
Glu Mobile - Apps für Iphone und Co: Ausbruch!